Recap: Lindbergh beats Mehlville

Nedim Sarajlilja had four goals to lead Lindbergh to a 7-2 win over Mehlville Monday at Mehlville.
Also contributing points for Lindbergh were Nick Giesing (one goal, one assist), Riley Pemberton (one goal), Blake Sellers (one goal), Jaden Decota (two assists) and Nick Merlo (two assists). Lindbergh goalie Connor McFerron stopped four of six shots he faced to pick up the win. Mehlville got points from Cade Harper and Alen Okanovic each with a goal.
Lindbergh (6-0) hosts Fox on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Mehlville (3-3) will host Parkway West on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
