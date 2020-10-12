 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Lindbergh beats Mehlville
0 comments

Recap: Lindbergh beats Mehlville

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

Nedim Sarajlilja had four goals to lead Lindbergh to a 7-2 win over Mehlville Monday at Mehlville.

Also contributing points for Lindbergh were Nick Giesing (one goal, one assist), Riley Pemberton (one goal), Blake Sellers (one goal), Jaden Decota (two assists) and Nick Merlo (two assists). Lindbergh goalie Connor McFerron stopped four of six shots he faced to pick up the win. Mehlville got points from Cade Harper and Alen Okanovic each with a goal.

Lindbergh (6-0) hosts Fox on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Mehlville (3-3) will host Parkway West on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports