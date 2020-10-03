 Skip to main content
Recap: Lindbergh defeats CBC
Lindbergh edged CBC 3-1 Saturday at CBC.

Leading the way offensively for Lindbergh were Fuad Fazlic, Nick Giesing and Nick Merlo each with a goal. Connor McFerron saved six of seven shots he faced to earn the victory in goal for Lindbergh. Ethan Mayo scored the goal for CBC.

Lindbergh (2-0) travels to Farmington on Monday at 6:30 p.m. CBC (0-3) will be away at St. Dominic on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

