Recap: Lindbergh defeats Summit
Lindbergh defeated Summit on penalty kicks Monday at Summit. The game was tied 1-1 after two overtime periods.

Ryan Hofius led the way for Lindbergh with a goal. Lindbergh goalie Austin Hofius stopped 10 of 11 shots he faced to pick up the win. Landin Hoyle scored for Summit.

Lindbergh (4-9) hosts Ladue on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Summit (9-9) will be away at CBC on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

