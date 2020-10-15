Recap: Lindbergh defeats Webster Groves

Lindbergh defeated visiting Webster Groves 3-2 Thursday.
Leading the way offensively for Lindbergh were Nedim Sarajlilja (two goals), Riley Pemberton (one goal) and Nick Merlo (two assists). Robbie Percival was the leading scorer for Webster Groves with a goal.
Lindbergh (8-0) plays at home against Summit on Monday at 5:30 p.m. Webster Groves (4-3) hosts Chaminade on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.