Recap: Lindbergh ties Vianney
Recap: Lindbergh ties Vianney

Vianney battled visiting Lindbergh to a 1-1 tie Saturday at St. Dominic.

Enrique Wehlen was the leading scorer for Lindbergh with a goal. Jacob Schmitt scored for Vianney.

Lindbergh (1-1) will play at Mehlville on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Vianney (3-1) plays SLUH at CBC on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

