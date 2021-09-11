Recap: Lindbergh ties Vianney

Vianney battled visiting Lindbergh to a 1-1 tie Saturday at St. Dominic.
-
Enrique Wehlen was the leading scorer for Lindbergh with a goal. Jacob Schmitt scored for Vianney.
Lindbergh (1-1) will play at Mehlville on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Vianney (3-1) plays SLUH at CBC on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
