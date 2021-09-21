 Skip to main content
Recap: Lutheran North edges Hazelwood Central
Timothy Roth had two goals (including the game winner) to lead Lutheran North to a 4-2 win over visiting Hazelwood Central Tuesday.

Other key offensive contributors for Lutheran North included Jhonathan Pinentel (one goal, one assist) and Caleb Fuller (one goal). Dabell Long picked up the win in goal for Lutheran North. Rayon Cunningham led Hazelwood Central with two goals.

Lutheran North (3-7) will be away at Priory on Tuesday, September 28 at 4:15 p.m. Hazelwood Central (2-5) hosts McCluer North on Thursday at 4:15 p.m.

