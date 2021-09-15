Recap: Lutheran North slips past Hazelwood Central

Lutheran North trailed by one after the first half but rallied for a 2-1 victory over Hazelwood Central Wednesday at Hazelwood East.

Contributing offensively for Lutheran North were Jaylen Allen and Caleb Fuller each with a goal. Rayon Cunningham scored the goal for Hazelwood Central.

Lutheran North (2-6) will play University City at Eagan Civic Center on Friday at 7 p.m. Hazelwood Central (1-2) hosts McCluer South-Berkeley on Thursday at 4:15 p.m.