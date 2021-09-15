 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Lutheran North slips past Hazelwood Central
0 comments

Recap: Lutheran North slips past Hazelwood Central

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Lutheran North trailed by one after the first half but rallied for a 2-1 victory over Hazelwood Central Wednesday at Hazelwood East.

Contributing offensively for Lutheran North were Jaylen Allen and Caleb Fuller each with a goal. Rayon Cunningham scored the goal for Hazelwood Central.

Lutheran North (2-6) will play University City at Eagan Civic Center on Friday at 7 p.m. Hazelwood Central (1-2) hosts McCluer South-Berkeley on Thursday at 4:15 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Pat Maroon brings the Stanley Cup to his Oakville stomping grounds

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys Soccer

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/101. Francis Howell (5-1) was idle.2. Fort Zumwalt South (3-1) was idle.3. Edwardsville (9-1) was idle.4. CBC (4-0) w…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News