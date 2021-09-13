 Skip to main content
Recap: Lutheran North topples McCluer North
Recap: Lutheran North topples McCluer North

Drew Keathley had two goals (including the game winner) and an assist to lead Lutheran North to a 6-1 win over McCluer North Monday at McCluer North.

Also contributing offensively for Lutheran North were Jeremiah Carroll (two goals), Micheal Klotz (one goal, one assist), Jaylen Allen (one goal) and Simisola Dodolewa (two assists). Lutheran North goalie Dabell Long earned the victory. Leonardo Lule scored for McCluer North.

Lutheran North (1-6) plays Hazelwood Central at McCluer North on Wednesday at 5:15 p.m. McCluer North (0-1) plays Hazelwood East at McCluer North on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.

