Recap: Lutheran South beats Windsor (Imperial)

Lutheran South toppled visiting Windsor (Imperial) 4-0 Tuesday.
Key offensive contributors for Lutheran South included Evan Sandt (two goals), Patrick Halveland (one goal) and Joel Hoehner (one goal). Austin Reis picked up the win in goal for Lutheran South.
Lutheran South (1-2) goes on the road to play Lutheran North on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. Windsor (Imperial) (3-5) will host De Soto on Friday at 6:30 p.m.
