Recap: Lutheran South defeats De Soto
Lutheran South downed De Soto 3-1 Tuesday at De Soto.

Key offensive contributors for Lutheran South were Henry Brink (two goals) and Hudson Butterfield (one goal). Austin Reis picked up the win in goal for Lutheran South. Chase Reichmuth scored the goal for De Soto.

Lutheran South (6-3) will host St. Pius X on Thursday at 6 p.m. De Soto (3-12) travels to Fredericktown on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

