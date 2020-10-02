Recap: Lutheran St. Charles breezes by Trinity

Brady Robbins had two goals and an assist to lead Lutheran St. Charles to a 7-0 win over visiting Trinity Friday. He was credited with the game winning goal.
Other players with points for Lutheran St. Charles included Nick Chiodini (two goals), Ben Gueck (two goals), Max Pinkerton (one goal) and Andrew Richter (two assists). Lutheran St. Charles keeper Caleb Engelhardt stopped both shots he faced to pick up the win.
Lutheran St. Charles (7-7) plays at home against St. Louis United on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Trinity (0-3) plays at Priory on Saturday at 10:30 a.m.
