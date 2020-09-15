Recap: Lutheran St. Charles downs O'Fallon Christian

Lutheran St. Charles edged visiting O'Fallon Christian 2-1 Tuesday.
Adding offensive numbers for Lutheran St. Charles were Zac Fruend and Max Pinkerton each with a goal. Dalton Short was credited with the victory in goal for Lutheran St. Charles. Chase Heath scored for O'Fallon Christian.
Lutheran St. Charles (3-2) goes on the road to play Jackson on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. O'Fallon Christian (2-4) will host Northwest Cedar Hill on Thursday at 6:45 p.m.
