Lutheran St. Charles defeated visiting Trinity 3-2 in double overtime on Tuesday.
Key offensive contributors for Lutheran St. Charles included Cuinn Lurtz (one goal, one assist), Andrew Richter (one goal) and Philip Thaemert (one goal). Lutheran St. Charles goalie Caleb Engelhardt earned the victory. Key offensive contributors for Trinity included Tyler Schonhoff and Xavier VanHook each with a goal.
Lutheran St. Charles (8-9) plays at Lutheran North on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m. Trinity (6-10) plays at DuBourg on Thursday at 5 p.m.