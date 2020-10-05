 Skip to main content
Recap: Lutheran St. Charles slips past Principia
Lutheran St. Charles downed visiting Principia on penalty kicks Monday. The game was tied 1-1 after two overtime periods.

Nicholas Richter led the way for Lutheran St. Charles with a goal. Sam Magueja saved six of seven shots he faced to earn the victory in goal for Lutheran St. Charles.

Lutheran St. Charles (8-7) plays at home against St. Louis United on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Principia (0-3) hosts Lutheran North on Thursday at 4:15 p.m.

