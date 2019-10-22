Ian Lynch had two goals (including the game winner) to lead Marquette to a 5-1 win over visiting Kirkwood Tuesday.
Also adding offensive numbers for Marquette were Nick Boyles (two goals), Sam Weis (one goal), Alex Hohlen (two assists) and Sriram Zassenhaus (two assists). Jack Walker saved five of six shots he faced to earn the victory in goal for Marquette. Eli McDowell scored the goal for Kirkwood.
Marquette (6-7) visits Summit on Thursday at 6 p.m. Kirkwood (16-4) visits MICDS on Thursday at 4:15 p.m.