Recap: Marquette downs Ladue

Anthony Rolando had two goals (including the game winner) to lead Marquette to a 3-2 win over visiting Ladue Friday.

Almedin Muratovic also contributed for Marquette with a goal and an assist. Marquette keeper Collin Nowotny earned the win. Key offensive contributors for Ladue included Grayson Francis and Jonah Samson each with a goal.

Marquette (4-1) plays at home against Hazelwood West on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. Ladue (6-1) travels to Chaminade on Saturday at noon.