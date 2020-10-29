Recap: Marquette edges Francis Howell Central

Marquette squeaked by Francis Howell Central 2-1 Thursday at Francis Howell Central.
Leading the way offensively for Marquette were Charles Rovin and Kieran Callahan each with a goal. Colin Nowotny saved five of six shots he faced to earn the victory in goal for Marquette. Tanner Jones scored the goal for Francis Howell Central.
Marquette (6-3) will play Priory at CBC on Monday at 7 p.m. Francis Howell Central (14-6) plays Pattonville at Francis Howell on Monday at 4:15 p.m.
