Alex Hohlen had two goals (including the game winner) to lead Marquette to a 3-1 victory over Lafayette Tuesday at Lafayette.
Also contributing offensively for Marquette were Almedin Muratovic (one goal) and Sam Weis (two assists). Daniel Morris saved six of seven shots he faced to earn the victory in goal for Marquette. Ben MacInnes scored for Lafayette.
Marquette (1-1) plays at Webster Groves on Tuesday, September 17 at 5 p.m. Lafayette (2-2) goes on the road to play Kirkwood on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.