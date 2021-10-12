 Skip to main content
Recap: Marquette slips past Summit
Recap: Marquette slips past Summit

Marquette squeaked by Summit 3-2 in overtime Tuesday at Summit.

Marquette got offensive contributions from Will Bratton (two goals) and Kieran Callahan (one goal). Marquette keeper Collin Nowotny stopped 10 of 12 shots he faced to pick up the win. Contributing for Summit were Tyler Bouckaert and Joe Simon each with a goal.

Marquette (9-3) will host Mehlville on Tuesday, October 19 at 6 p.m. Summit (8-8) plays at Parkway South on Friday at 4:15 p.m.

