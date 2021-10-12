Recap: Marquette slips past Summit

Marquette squeaked by Summit 3-2 in overtime Tuesday at Summit.
-
Magueja's move pays off with overtime goal that lifts Lutheran St. Charles past Duchesne
-
Area boys soccer rankings, Week 6
-
CBC digs out of hole in second half to tie Edwardsville
-
Boys soccer notebook: CBC turns page on trying 2020 season
-
Triad makes one goal stand up against Mascoutah in key MVC game
Marquette got offensive contributions from Will Bratton (two goals) and Kieran Callahan (one goal). Marquette keeper Collin Nowotny stopped 10 of 12 shots he faced to pick up the win. Contributing for Summit were Tyler Bouckaert and Joe Simon each with a goal.
Marquette (9-3) will host Mehlville on Tuesday, October 19 at 6 p.m. Summit (8-8) plays at Parkway South on Friday at 4:15 p.m.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.