Recap: Marquette tops Parkway South
Marquette topped visiting Parkway South 6-1 Monday.

Marquette got points from Alex Hohlen (one goal, one assist), Carter Van Buskirk (one goal, one assist), Harrison Fleming (one goal), Will Bratton (one goal), Almedin Muratovic (one goal) and Aaron Rapp (one goal). Marquette keeper Collin Nowotny saved four of five shots he faced to pick up the win. Ethan Schaefferkoetter scored the goal for Parkway South.

Marquette (15-4) plays De Smet at Lafayette on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

