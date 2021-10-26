Recap: Mascoutah defeats Civic Memorial

Mascoutah edged visiting Civic Memorial 3-2 Tuesday.
Key offensive players for Mascoutah were Caleb Slago (one goal, one assist), Darian Kucharski (one goal) and Jamil Green (one goal). Oliver Hoybach picked up the win in goal for Mascoutah. Adding offensive numbers for Civic Memorial were Parker Scottberg (one goal, two assists) and Brayden Zyung (one goal).
Mascoutah (17-4) travels to Triad on Friday at 6 p.m.
