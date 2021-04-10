 Skip to main content
Recap: Mascoutah slips past Waterloo
Recap: Mascoutah slips past Waterloo

Mascoutah trailed by one after the first half but rallied for a 4-2 double overtime victory over visiting Waterloo Saturday.

Leading the way offensively for Mascoutah were Caleb Slago (one goal, one assist), Kendall Cordoba (one goal), Tommy Fisher (one goal), Connor Randel (one goal) and Caden Cox (two assists). Mascoutah goalie Oliver Hoybach saved seven of nine shots he faced to pick up the win. Contributing for Waterloo were Jake Cooling and Kyle Stewart each with a goal.

Mascoutah (10-2) travels to Waterloo on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. Waterloo (3-7) plays at home against Alton on Monday at 6 p.m.

