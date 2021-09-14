Recap: Mascoutah squeaks by Highland

Mascoutah slipped past visiting Highland 3-1 Tuesday.
Mascoutah got offensive contributions from Jackson Daniels, Tommy Fisher and Caleb Slago each with a goal. Oliver Hoybach was credited with the victory in goal for Mascoutah. Tyler Herman scored the goal for Highland.
Mascoutah (8-2) will host Waterloo on Thursday at 5:45 p.m. Highland (5-4) will play at Jerseyville on Thursday at 4:15 p.m.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.