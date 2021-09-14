 Skip to main content
Recap: Mascoutah squeaks by Highland
Mascoutah slipped past visiting Highland 3-1 Tuesday.

Mascoutah got offensive contributions from Jackson Daniels, Tommy Fisher and Caleb Slago each with a goal. Oliver Hoybach was credited with the victory in goal for Mascoutah. Tyler Herman scored the goal for Highland.

Mascoutah (8-2) will host Waterloo on Thursday at 5:45 p.m. Highland (5-4) will play at Jerseyville on Thursday at 4:15 p.m.

