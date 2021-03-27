 Skip to main content
Recap: Mascoutah tops Father McGivney
Mascoutah toppled Father McGivney 4-1 Saturday at Father McGivney.

Mascoutah got points from Caden Cox (one goal), Tommy Fisher (one goal), Caleb Slago (one goal), Matthew Tucker (one goal) and Kendall Cordoba (two assists). Mascoutah goalie Oliver Hoybach saved five of six shots he faced to pick up the win. Owen Terrell scored the goal for Father McGivney.

Mascoutah (5-1) plays Civic Memorial at Bethalto Sports Complex on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. Father McGivney (3-4) will host Wood River on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

