Recap: Mascoutah upends Jerseyville

Myles Etling had a goal and three assists to lead Mascoutah to a 8-1 victory over Jerseyville Thursday at Jerseyville.

Other players with numbers for Mascoutah were Caleb Slago (two goals), Nick Morra (one goal, one assist), Jamil Green (one goal), Jackson Daniels (one goal), Darian Kucharski (one goal) and Matthew Tucker (one goal). Mascoutah keeper Oliver Hoybach earned the win. Hunter Herkert scored for Jerseyville.