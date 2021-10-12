Recap: Mater Dei waltzes over Staunton

Mater Dei got two goals and an assist from Jan Zakovsky and a goal and three assists from Quin Rackers in a 7-0 win over visiting Staunton Tuesday at Greenville.

Also adding offensive numbers for Mater Dei were Landon Albers (one goal, one assist), Leo Bozelli (one goal, one assist), Cade Kramer (one goal) and Hall Triplett (one goal). Mater Dei goalie Andrew Weir earned the victory.

Mater Dei (14-5) plays Father McGivney at Greenville on Friday at 4 p.m.