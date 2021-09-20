Recap: McCluer downs Hazelwood East

McCluer squeaked by visiting Hazelwood East 2-1 Monday.
Key offensive contributors for McCluer included Dieudonne Bashomgoma and Donnell Mosley each with a goal. Jorge Morales picked up the win in goal for McCluer. Kaleb Strong scored the goal for Hazelwood East.
McCluer (2-2) hosts Maplewood-RH on Thursday at 4 p.m. Hazelwood East (1-4) will host Medicine and Bioscience on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.