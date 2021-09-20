 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: McCluer downs Hazelwood East
0 comments

Recap: McCluer downs Hazelwood East

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

McCluer squeaked by visiting Hazelwood East 2-1 Monday.

Key offensive contributors for McCluer included Dieudonne Bashomgoma and Donnell Mosley each with a goal. Jorge Morales picked up the win in goal for McCluer. Kaleb Strong scored the goal for Hazelwood East.

McCluer (2-2) hosts Maplewood-RH on Thursday at 4 p.m. Hazelwood East (1-4) will host Medicine and Bioscience on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: Cardinals closer Giovanny Gallegos, chasing some September club history, leads league in relievers’ WHIP

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News