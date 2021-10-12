Recap: McCluer downs Hazelwood East

McCluer downed Hazelwood East on penalty kicks Tuesday at Hazelwood East. The game was tied 4-4 after three overtime periods.
Key offensive contributors for McCluer were Kevin Estrada (one goal, two assists), Donnell Mosley (one goal, one assist), Abraham Mendieta George (one goal) and Edgar Pintor-Diaz (one goal). McCluer goalie Jorge Morales earned the victory.
McCluer (3-7) goes on the road to play Hazelwood Central on Tuesday, October 19 at 4:15 p.m. Hazelwood East (1-12) travels to McCluer South-Berkeley on Thursday at 4:15 p.m.
