 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: McCluer downs Hazelwood East
0 comments

Recap: McCluer downs Hazelwood East

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

McCluer downed Hazelwood East on penalty kicks Tuesday at Hazelwood East. The game was tied 4-4 after three overtime periods.

Key offensive contributors for McCluer were Kevin Estrada (one goal, two assists), Donnell Mosley (one goal, one assist), Abraham Mendieta George (one goal) and Edgar Pintor-Diaz (one goal). McCluer goalie Jorge Morales earned the victory.

McCluer (3-7) goes on the road to play Hazelwood Central on Tuesday, October 19 at 4:15 p.m. Hazelwood East (1-12) travels to McCluer South-Berkeley on Thursday at 4:15 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Cardinals pitchers' report cards for 2021

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys Soccer

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 10/91. CBC (12-2) tied Edwardsville (14-3), 2-2.2. Chaminade (10-3) def. St. James Academy (Kan.), 1-0.3. SLUH (15-1) d…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News