Recap: McCluer North edges Hazelwood Central

McCluer North edged visiting Hazelwood Central 2-1 Thursday.
Will Patterson led the way for McCluer North with two goals. Meni Emeje was credited with the victory in goal for McCluer North. Rayon Cunningham scored the goal for Hazelwood Central.
McCluer North (1-7) hosts Hazelwood East on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m. Hazelwood Central (4-10) hosts McCluer on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m.
