 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: McCluer North edges Hazelwood Central
0 comments

Recap: McCluer North edges Hazelwood Central

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

McCluer North edged visiting Hazelwood Central 2-1 Thursday.

Will Patterson led the way for McCluer North with two goals. Meni Emeje was credited with the victory in goal for McCluer North. Rayon Cunningham scored the goal for Hazelwood Central.

McCluer North (1-7) hosts Hazelwood East on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m. Hazelwood Central (4-10) hosts McCluer on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Football record breakers and freshman stars on the diamond: Our High School Athletes of the Week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys Soccer

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 10/91. CBC (12-2) tied Edwardsville (14-3), 2-2.2. Chaminade (10-3) def. St. James Academy (Kan.), 1-0.3. SLUH (15-1) d…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News