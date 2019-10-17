Aldo Estrada had a hat trick and an assist to lead McCluer to a 4-1 victory over Hazelwood East Thursday at Hazelwood East. He was credited with the game winning goal.
Christian Taylor also contributed for McCluer with a goal. McCluer goalie Kevin Estrada stopped 17 of 18 shots he faced to pick up the win. Darin Breeland scored the goal for Hazelwood East.
McCluer (7-6) plays at home against Hazelwood West on Monday at 4:15 p.m. Hazelwood East (4-11) plays at home against Metro on Friday at 4 p.m.