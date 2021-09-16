Recap: Mehlville beats Kirkwood

Anis Smajlovic had two goals and an assist to lead Mehlville to a 4-1 win over visiting Kirkwood Thursday.

Other players with numbers for Mehlville were Will Raftery and Nico Cataranicchia each with a goal and an assist. Meldin Sabotic saved four of five shots he faced to earn the victory in goal for Mehlville. Will Lichtenberg scored for Kirkwood.