Recap: Mehlville beats Kirkwood

Anis Smajlovic had two goals and an assist to lead Mehlville to a 4-1 win over visiting Kirkwood Thursday.
Other players with numbers for Mehlville were Will Raftery and Nico Cataranicchia each with a goal and an assist. Meldin Sabotic saved four of five shots he faced to earn the victory in goal for Mehlville. Will Lichtenberg scored for Kirkwood.
Mehlville (4-0) plays at Northwest Cedar Hill on Thursday, September 23 at 6 p.m. Kirkwood (3-2) travels to Lindbergh on Thursday, September 23 at 4:15 p.m.
