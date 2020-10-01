Recap: Mehlville breezes by Windsor (Imperial)

Mirnes Fejzic had two goals and an assist to lead Mehlville to a 7-0 victory over visiting Windsor (Imperial) Thursday.
Also contributing points for Mehlville were Will Raftery (two goals), Nico Cataranicchia (one goal, one assist), Ajdin Ahmetkadic (one goal, one assist) and Dino Mahmutovic (one goal, one assist). Meldin Sabotic picked up the win in goal for Mehlville.
Mehlville (2-0) will host Vianney on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Windsor (Imperial) (3-2) travels to Northwest Cedar Hill on Saturday at noon.
