Recap: Mehlville edges Parkway West
Endi Rizvic had two goals (including the game winner) to lead Mehlville to a 3-2 victory over visiting Parkway West Wednesday.

Other players with numbers for Mehlville included Anel Kafedzic (one goal) and Nico Cataranicchia (two assists). Mehlville goalie Meldin Sabotic earned the victory. Parkway West got offensive contributions from Stavros Humphrey and Brooks Parker each with a goal.

Mehlville (4-3) hosts Marquette on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Parkway West (1-5) will host Parkway North on Friday at 5 p.m.

