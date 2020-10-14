Recap: Mehlville edges Parkway West

Endi Rizvic had two goals (including the game winner) to lead Mehlville to a 3-2 victory over visiting Parkway West Wednesday.
Other players with numbers for Mehlville included Anel Kafedzic (one goal) and Nico Cataranicchia (two assists). Mehlville goalie Meldin Sabotic earned the victory. Parkway West got offensive contributions from Stavros Humphrey and Brooks Parker each with a goal.
Mehlville (4-3) hosts Marquette on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Parkway West (1-5) will host Parkway North on Friday at 5 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.