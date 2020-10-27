 Skip to main content
Recap: Mehlville rips Webster Groves
Mehlville got a hat trick and two assists from Will Raftery and two goals (including the game winner) from Nico Cataranicchia in a 7-0 victory over visiting Webster Groves Tuesday.

Also contributing offensively for Mehlville were Mirzet Softic (one goal, one assist), Sandy Sadikovic (one goal) and Dino Mahmutovic (two assists). Meldin Sabotic saved all four shots he faced to earn the victory in goal for Mehlville.

Mehlville (5-4) will host Lutheran South on Monday at 7 p.m. Webster Groves (6-4) plays Windsor (Imperial) at Mehlville on Monday at 5 p.m.

