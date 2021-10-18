Recap: Metro topples Hazelwood East

Metro toppled Hazelwood East 5-0 Monday at Hazelwood East.
Contributing points for Metro were Eli Gibson (two goals), Jacob Belgeri (one goal), Kyle Blank (one goal) and Will Malone (one goal). Metro keeper Noah Hargis stopped all six shots he faced to pick up the win.
Metro (7-6) will play at St. Mary's on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Hazelwood East (1-14) will play at McCluer North on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m.
