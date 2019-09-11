Metro topped visiting Roosevelt 6-1 Wednesday.
Leading the way offensively for Metro were Jameson McNamee (two goals), William Mennerick (one goal, two assists), David Dawson (one goal), Kieran Egan (one goal), Isaiah Shavers (one goal) and Miles Diekemper (three assists). Ben Groth saved five of six shots he faced to earn the victory in goal for Metro. Thomas Quaye scored for Roosevelt.
Metro (3-0) will play Soldan at Soldan on Friday at 4:30 p.m. Roosevelt (2-1) travels to Soldan on Friday, September 20 at 4:30 p.m.