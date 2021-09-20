 Skip to main content
Recap: MICDS defeats Clayton
Recap: MICDS defeats Clayton

MICDS trailed by one after the first half but rallied for a 2-1 double overtime win over Clayton Monday at Clayton.

Landon Gelven led the way for MICDS with a goal. Matthew Hood saved all three shots he faced to earn the victory in goal for MICDS. Beacan Mottl scored for Clayton.

MICDS (5-3) travels to Principia on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m. Clayton (4-3) plays at home against Northwest Cedar Hill on Wednesday at 5:45 p.m.

