Recap: MICDS rips Borgia
Recap: MICDS rips Borgia

MICDS got two goals and an assist from Walter Ralph and two goals from Patrick Mason in a 7-0 victory over visiting Borgia Tuesday. Mason was credited with the game winning goal.

Other key offensive contributors for MICDS included Harrison Engel (one goal, one assist), Alexander Birkel (one goal), Gordon Walker (one goal) and Andrew Kuznetsov (two assists). MICDS keeper James Hammersmith stopped all five shots he faced to pick up the win.

MICDS (5-3) plays at Trinity on Thursday at 6:45 p.m. Borgia (10-9) hosts Northwest Cedar Hill on Tuesday, October 27 at 6:30 p.m.

Sports