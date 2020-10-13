Recap: MICDS slips past Priory

MICDS slipped past visiting Priory 3-1 Tuesday.
Leading the way offensively for MICDS were Alexander Birkel (one goal, two assists), Hayden Fischer (one goal) and Harrison Engel (one goal). James Hammersmith saved five of six shots he faced to earn the victory in goal for MICDS. A.J. Buckalew scored the goal for Priory.
MICDS (2-3) visits Lutheran North on Thursday at 4:15 p.m. Priory (4-2) plays at home against Lutheran South on Thursday at 4:15 p.m.
