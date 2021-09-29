Recap: MICDS squeaks by Lafayette

MICDS trailed by one after the first half but rallied for a 2-1 victory over visiting Lafayette Wednesday.
Leading the way offensively for MICDS were Patrick Mason and Gordon Walker each with a goal. Matthew Hood saved four of five shots he faced to earn the victory in goal for MICDS. Aidan Nemnich scored for Lafayette.
MICDS (9-4) travels to Westminster on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m. Lafayette (7-8) hosts Parkway West on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
