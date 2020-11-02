Recap: Northwest Cedar Hill beats Seckman

Austin Jerger had two goals and an assist to lead Northwest Cedar Hill to a 5-2 win over visiting Seckman Monday.
Other players with numbers for Northwest Cedar Hill were Hayden Hatley (two goals) and Tyler Finder (one goal). Alex Drexler saved six of eight shots he faced to earn the victory in goal for Northwest Cedar Hill. Contributing points for Seckman were Andrew Kuehn and Tyler Kuhn each with a goal.
Northwest Cedar Hill (14-10) plays at home against Jackson on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
