 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Northwest Cedar Hill beats Seckman
0 comments

Recap: Northwest Cedar Hill beats Seckman

  • 0
Subscribe for $5/5 months

Austin Jerger had two goals and an assist to lead Northwest Cedar Hill to a 5-2 win over visiting Seckman Monday.

Other players with numbers for Northwest Cedar Hill were Hayden Hatley (two goals) and Tyler Finder (one goal). Alex Drexler saved six of eight shots he faced to earn the victory in goal for Northwest Cedar Hill. Contributing points for Seckman were Andrew Kuehn and Tyler Kuhn each with a goal.

Northwest Cedar Hill (14-10) plays at home against Jackson on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports