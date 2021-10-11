 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Northwest Cedar Hill beats Windsor (Imperial)
0 comments

Recap: Northwest Cedar Hill beats Windsor (Imperial)

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Tyler Finder had two goals (including the game winner) and two assists to lead Northwest Cedar Hill to a 5-0 victory over Windsor (Imperial) Monday at Windsor (Imperial).

Other players with numbers for Northwest Cedar Hill were Kory Kretzer, Trevor Murphey and Stephen Pryk each with a goal. Alex Drexler saved all three shots he faced to earn the victory in goal for Northwest Cedar Hill.

Northwest Cedar Hill (11-6) will host Seckman on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Windsor (Imperial) (6-9) will host Hillsboro on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: Lou! Lou! Lou! On this day, Cardinals’ Brock steals three bases in Game 7 of 1967 World Series

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys Soccer

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 10/91. CBC (12-2) tied Edwardsville (14-3), 2-2.2. Chaminade (10-3) def. St. James Academy (Kan.), 1-0.3. SLUH (15-1) d…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News