Recap: Northwest Cedar Hill beats Windsor (Imperial)

Tyler Finder had two goals (including the game winner) and two assists to lead Northwest Cedar Hill to a 5-0 victory over Windsor (Imperial) Monday at Windsor (Imperial).

Other players with numbers for Northwest Cedar Hill were Kory Kretzer, Trevor Murphey and Stephen Pryk each with a goal. Alex Drexler saved all three shots he faced to earn the victory in goal for Northwest Cedar Hill.

Northwest Cedar Hill (11-6) will host Seckman on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Windsor (Imperial) (6-9) will host Hillsboro on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.