Recap: Northwest Cedar Hill defeats Affton
Northwest Cedar Hill defeated Affton 3-2 Monday at Affton.

Contributing offensively for Northwest Cedar Hill were Trey Eckols (one goal, one assist), Dylan Mayer (one goal) and Trevor Murphey (one goal). Northwest Cedar Hill keeper Alex Drexler stopped three of five shots he faced to pick up the win. Edi Mahmutovic led Affton with two goals.

Northwest Cedar Hill (15-7) will host Borgia on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Affton (16-5) plays at Bayless on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

