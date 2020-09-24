Recap: Northwest Cedar Hill defeats Perryville

Northwest Cedar Hill trailed by one after the first half but rallied for a 3-2 overtime win over Perryville Thursday at Perryville.
Contributing points for Northwest Cedar Hill were Hayden Hatley and Dominic Pupillo each with a goal. Northwest Cedar Hill keeper Alex Drexler saved 15 of 17 shots he faced to pick up the win. Contributing points for Perryville were Stratton Kaempfe and Dayton Strattman each with a goal.
Northwest Cedar Hill (7-2) plays at home against North County on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Perryville (4-1) will play Washington at Hillsboro on Saturday at 1 p.m.
