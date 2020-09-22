Recap: Northwest Cedar Hill edges Farmington

Tyler Finder scored with an assist from Ryan Manson in the first half to lift Northwest Cedar Hill to a 1-0 win over Farmington Tuesday at Farmington.
Northwest Cedar Hill goalie Alex Drexler saved all six shots he faced to pick up the win.
Northwest Cedar Hill (6-1) hosts St. Dominic on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Farmington (2-4) will play Saxony Lutheran at Saxony Lutheran on Thursday, October 1 at 4 p.m.
