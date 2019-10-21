Brandon O'Dell had two goals and two assists to lead Northwest Cedar Hill to a 4-2 victory over Parkway North Monday at Parkway North.
Other players with numbers for Northwest Cedar Hill included Joe Noah (one goal, one assist) and Ryan Manson (one goal). Northwest Cedar Hill goalie Tyler Wilson saved three of five shots he faced to pick up the win. Parkway North got offensive contributions from Tal Dean and Kenneth Sigler each with a goal.
Northwest Cedar Hill (12-7) will host Pacific on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Parkway North (6-12) hosts Affton on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.