Recap: Northwest Cedar Hill rips Pacific
Austin Jerger had four goals to lead Northwest Cedar Hill to a 8-0 victory over Pacific Tuesday at Pacific. He was credited with the game winning goal.

Other key offensive contributors for Northwest Cedar Hill included Hayden Hatley (two goals), Phillip Grimes (one goal), Stephen Pryk (one goal), Trey Eckols (two assists) and Trevor Murphey (two assists). Northwest Cedar Hill keeper Alex Drexler stopped all three shots he faced to pick up the win.

Northwest Cedar Hill (12-8) goes on the road to play Oakville on Thursday at 6 p.m. Pacific (6-6) will be away at Washington on Wednesday at 6:45 p.m.

Related to this story

Sports