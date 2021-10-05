 Skip to main content
Recap: Northwest Cedar Hill slips past Parkway South
Northwest Cedar Hill downed visiting Parkway South on penalty kicks Tuesday. The game was tied 3-3 after one overtime periods.

Contributing offensively for Northwest Cedar Hill were Tyler Finder (two goals), Dylan Mayer (one goal) and Trey Eckols (two assists). Alex Drexler saved eight of 11 shots he faced to earn the victory in goal for Northwest Cedar Hill. Leading the way offensively for Parkway South were Chase Kesner, Alex Kim and Max Maloney each with a goal.

Northwest Cedar Hill (8-6) will host Parkway Central on Thursday at 6 p.m. Parkway South (5-7) will be away at Parkway West on Thursday at 6 p.m.

