Northwest Cedar Hill beat Windsor (Imperial) 5-1 Friday at Windsor (Imperial).
Adding offensive numbers for Northwest Cedar Hill were Brandon O'Dell (one goal, one assist), Alex Wigge (one goal, one assist), Tanner Boehle (one goal, one assist), Tyler Finder (one goal) and Colton Venatta (one goal). Northwest Cedar Hill keeper Tyler Wilson stopped all three shots he faced to pick up the win. Grant Siegel scored the goal for Windsor (Imperial).
Northwest Cedar Hill (15-7) plays at home against Pattonville on Thursday at 6 p.m. Windsor (Imperial) (5-15) hosts North County on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.