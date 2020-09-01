 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Northwest Cedar Hill tops Hillsboro
0 comments

Recap: Northwest Cedar Hill tops Hillsboro

  • 0
Subscription sale! $5/5 months

Hayden Hatley had four goals (including the game winner) and an assist to lead Northwest Cedar Hill to a 6-2 win over visiting Hillsboro Tuesday.

Also contributing points for Northwest Cedar Hill were Tyler Finder (one goal, one assist), Stephen Pryk (one goal) and Austin Jerger (four assists). Northwest Cedar Hill keeper Alex Drexler stopped four of six shots he faced to pick up the win. Contributing offensively for Hillsboro were Werner Finder and Evan Glaze each with a goal.

Northwest Cedar Hill (2-0) plays at home against De Soto on Thursday at 6 p.m. Hillsboro (0-1) plays at home against St. Pius X on Thursday at 6 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys Soccer

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 8/291. Summit (0-0) is idle.2. De Smet (0-0) is idle.3. Webster Groves (0-0) is idle.4. Francis Howell (0-0) is idle.5.…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports