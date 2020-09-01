Recap: Northwest Cedar Hill tops Hillsboro

Hayden Hatley had four goals (including the game winner) and an assist to lead Northwest Cedar Hill to a 6-2 win over visiting Hillsboro Tuesday.
Also contributing points for Northwest Cedar Hill were Tyler Finder (one goal, one assist), Stephen Pryk (one goal) and Austin Jerger (four assists). Northwest Cedar Hill keeper Alex Drexler stopped four of six shots he faced to pick up the win. Contributing offensively for Hillsboro were Werner Finder and Evan Glaze each with a goal.
Northwest Cedar Hill (2-0) plays at home against De Soto on Thursday at 6 p.m. Hillsboro (0-1) plays at home against St. Pius X on Thursday at 6 p.m.
